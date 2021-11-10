Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $83.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.89.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

