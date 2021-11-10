Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.14, but opened at $8.19. Ouster shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 15,412 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07.

OUST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Ouster in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ouster presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Ouster by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ouster by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 154,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 35,481 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55.

About Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

