Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.52 and last traded at $22.60. 16,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSFF. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the third quarter worth about $862,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,062,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 120.6% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 2,738.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period.

