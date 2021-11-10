Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Gap Down to $15.53

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.53, but opened at $14.90. Pactiv Evergreen shares last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 1,284 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTVE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 9.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 9.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 6.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

