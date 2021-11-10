Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,310 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at $492,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at $400,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,635,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 36.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 244,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 64,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

PSEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

PSEC stock opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 152.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

