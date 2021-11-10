Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,764 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 206.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 8.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on WGO. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp cut Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.91.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.21. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.31 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.