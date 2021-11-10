Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $394,000 Investment in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth $130,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 466.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $101.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.10. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.75.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 49.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

