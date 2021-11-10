Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LCAA. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,910,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,182,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $970,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,850,000.

LCAA stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

