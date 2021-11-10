Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $228,462,000 after purchasing an additional 26,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,584,000 after buying an additional 89,161 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 295,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $82,103,000 after buying an additional 16,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,064,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 25.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 172,659 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $40,661,000 after buying an additional 35,298 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 934 shares of company stock worth $305,568. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

VRTS stock opened at $317.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 19.39 and a quick ratio of 19.39. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.39 and a twelve month high of $338.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.59.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Featured Article: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.