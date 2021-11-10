Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.61. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.