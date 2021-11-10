Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.02 billion-$17.02 billion.

OTCMKTS DQJCY traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,441. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70. Pan Pacific International has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $26.29.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

