Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.02 billion-$17.02 billion.
OTCMKTS DQJCY traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,441. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70. Pan Pacific International has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $26.29.
Pan Pacific International Company Profile
