Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PANDY opened at $35.75 on Monday. Pandora A/S has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $32.58.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $835.15 million during the quarter.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

