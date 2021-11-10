Pantheon Investment Group LLC Buys 148 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,537,000 after buying an additional 421,475 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,184,000 after buying an additional 584,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,763,000 after buying an additional 564,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after buying an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $263.50. 25,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,403,476. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $138.61 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 219,429 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,625 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

