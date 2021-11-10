Pantheon Investment Group LLC Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,327 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.9% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 47,678 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,241,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 246,175 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,041,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the period. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.45.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $2.86 on Wednesday, hitting $333.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,849,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $208.16 and a 1 year high of $338.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $305.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

