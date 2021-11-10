Pantheon Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $2,340,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 582,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,942,000 after buying an additional 43,870 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $1,857,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.83.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.09. 9,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $315.57. The firm has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.42.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

