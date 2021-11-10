Pantheon Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 949 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 590,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,807,000 after acquiring an additional 53,297 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.29.

GS traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $403.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,318. The stock has a market cap of $135.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.18 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.