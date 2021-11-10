Pantheon Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 14.5% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,175 shares of company stock valued at $47,997,070. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,739,532. The stock has a market cap of $354.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.55.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

