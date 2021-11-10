Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $42.53 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $64.33 million and $42.53 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $20.71 or 0.00031846 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00072510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00073616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.00096929 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,168.10 or 1.00225160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,587.66 or 0.07055581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00019839 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,106,461 coins. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

