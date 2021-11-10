Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 24,788 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 24,788 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $3,867,671.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 16,229 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total value of $2,514,034.39.

On Thursday, October 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 154 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $23,414.16.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 929 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $141,681.79.

On Friday, September 17th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,342 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $689,118.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,372 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $1,844,215.04.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $28,375.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $157.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.37 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $161.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.10.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the second quarter valued at about $32,760,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,296 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1,065.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 59,208 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 54.1% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 136,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 28.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 47,165 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

