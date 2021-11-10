Patron Market Cap Hits $2.44 Million (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Patron has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $4,998.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00055306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.11 or 0.00222399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00011931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00092112 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.