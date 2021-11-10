PayBX Price Tops $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 10th. Over the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PayBX has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayBX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00053494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.18 or 0.00218237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00092193 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PayBX Profile

PayBX (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

