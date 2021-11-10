Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) COO Michael R. Haske Sells 16,419 Shares

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PCTY stock traded down $12.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.92. 336,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,308. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.90. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $154.26 and a 1-year high of $314.49. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 71.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCTY. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 target price (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.67.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

