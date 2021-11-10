PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group currently has an underperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research restated a buy rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.72.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $205.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.04. PayPal has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after acquiring an additional 359,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after acquiring an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 620,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after acquiring an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

