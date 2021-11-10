PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $260.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.72.

PYPL opened at $205.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.12 and a 200-day moving average of $270.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

