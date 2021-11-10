PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.120-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.85 billion-$6.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.PayPal also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.600-$4.600 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.85.

PYPL stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.64. 23,561,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,453,310. PayPal has a 1 year low of $183.54 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.58. The stock has a market cap of $240.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PayPal stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.03% of PayPal worth $3,517,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

