PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

PYPL opened at $205.42 on Wednesday. PayPal has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.77.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PayPal stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.03% of PayPal worth $3,517,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

