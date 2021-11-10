Paysafe (PSFE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Paysafe has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Paysafe to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PSFE stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. Paysafe has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PSFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paysafe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

