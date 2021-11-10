PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Get PC Connection alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $47.85 on Monday. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $55.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.72.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 6.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 4.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 8.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PC Connection (CNXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.