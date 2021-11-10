Peel Hunt Boosts Renold (LON:RNO) Price Target to GBX 42

Renold (LON:RNO) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 32 ($0.42) to GBX 42 ($0.55) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.41% from the stock’s previous close.

LON RNO opened at GBX 33.49 ($0.44) on Wednesday. Renold has a 52-week low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 34.94 ($0.46). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of £75.49 million and a PE ratio of 20.93.

Renold Company Profile

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

