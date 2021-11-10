Peel Hunt Boosts Renold (LON:RNO) Price Target to GBX 42

Renold (LON:RNO) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 32 ($0.42) to GBX 42 ($0.55) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.41% from the stock’s previous close.
LON RNO opened at GBX 33.49 ($0.44) on Wednesday. Renold has a 52-week low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 34.94 ($0.46). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of £75.49 million and a PE ratio of 20.93.
Renold Company Profile
