Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Downgraded to Hold at Argus

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $50.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.34. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $48.93 and a one year high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $9,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,497.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,470 shares of company stock valued at $40,708,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 7.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.5% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.