Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) PT Raised to C$41.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PBA. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.
Shares of PBA stock opened at $34.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.58, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.43.
Pembina Pipeline Company Profile
Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.
