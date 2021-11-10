Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) and Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Head to Head Comparison

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) and Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Penn Virginia and Bonanza Creek Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn Virginia 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bonanza Creek Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00

Penn Virginia presently has a consensus price target of $42.67, indicating a potential upside of 43.95%. Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus price target of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Bonanza Creek Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bonanza Creek Energy is more favorable than Penn Virginia.

Volatility and Risk

Penn Virginia has a beta of 3.54, meaning that its share price is 254% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonanza Creek Energy has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.9% of Penn Virginia shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Penn Virginia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Bonanza Creek Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Penn Virginia and Bonanza Creek Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn Virginia $273.27 million 4.11 -$310.56 million $5.71 5.19 Bonanza Creek Energy $218.09 million 0.00 $103.53 million $4.95 N/A

Bonanza Creek Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Penn Virginia. Bonanza Creek Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penn Virginia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Penn Virginia and Bonanza Creek Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn Virginia -111.38% 27.25% 9.54% Bonanza Creek Energy 15.71% 7.30% 5.72%

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy beats Penn Virginia on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

