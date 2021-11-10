PennantPark Investment (PNNT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PNNT opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $464.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

PNNT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

