pEOS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,163.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 10th. pEOS has a market cap of $8.68 million and approximately $1,163.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, pEOS has traded 100.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00072510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00073616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.00096929 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,168.10 or 1.00225160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,587.66 or 0.07055581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00019839 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

