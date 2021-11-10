Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performance Shipping had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSHG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. 16 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,917. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.29. Performance Shipping has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Shipping in a report on Wednesday.

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

