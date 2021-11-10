Permission Coin (ASK) Trading Up 1.5% This Week

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Permission Coin has a total market capitalization of $32.77 million and approximately $557,991.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Permission Coin has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00072510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00073616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.00096929 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,168.10 or 1.00225160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,587.66 or 0.07055581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00019839 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,668,563,567 coins. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Permission Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

