Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $184.67

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €184.67 ($217.26) and traded as high as €206.10 ($242.47). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €204.40 ($240.47), with a volume of 317,364 shares traded.

RI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €206.83 ($243.33).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

