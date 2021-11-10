Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PEYUF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.41.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.54. 19,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,820. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

