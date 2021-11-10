Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $787,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156,521 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 318.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,933 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.43. The stock has a market cap of $265.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

