Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.54

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.54 and last traded at $21.59, with a volume of 2213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $673.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director David A. Socks sold 18,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $20,850,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,047,372 shares of company stock valued at $22,373,724. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

