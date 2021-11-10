Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky Sells 1,499 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $112,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Linetsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, David Linetsky sold 3,478 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $261,371.70.

On Monday, November 1st, David Linetsky sold 5,451 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $386,366.88.

On Friday, October 15th, David Linetsky sold 5,452 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $356,342.72.

On Wednesday, September 1st, David Linetsky sold 4,978 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total value of $350,550.76.

On Friday, August 27th, David Linetsky sold 21,455 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $1,541,541.75.

On Wednesday, August 25th, David Linetsky sold 500 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $74.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Phreesia by 292.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 25.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Phreesia during the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 41.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 479,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after buying an additional 141,348 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter valued at approximately $812,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.10.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

