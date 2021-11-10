Phunware (PHUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 429.56% and a negative return on equity of 560.65%. On average, analysts expect Phunware to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PHUN opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 13.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Phunware has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $24.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phunware stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Phunware worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHUN. HC Wainwright began coverage on Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

