Pinkcoin Price Tops $0.0078 on Top Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $11,147.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $219.46 or 0.00338144 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011990 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004075 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 457,520,024 coins and its circulating supply is 432,259,588 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

