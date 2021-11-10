Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) vs. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Head to Head Contrast

Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

This table compares Pioneer Merger and Synchrony Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Merger N/A N/A -$40,000.00 N/A N/A Synchrony Financial $16.07 billion 1.69 $1.39 billion $7.09 6.98

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Merger.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Merger and Synchrony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Merger N/A N/A N/A Synchrony Financial 27.12% 30.68% 4.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pioneer Merger and Synchrony Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A Synchrony Financial 0 2 13 0 2.87

Synchrony Financial has a consensus target price of $58.29, suggesting a potential upside of 17.77%. Given Synchrony Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than Pioneer Merger.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.8% of Pioneer Merger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Pioneer Merger on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pioneer Merger Company Profile

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products. The Payment Solutions platform is a provider of promotional financing for major consumer purchases, offering private label credit cards and instalment loans. The CareCredit platform is a provider of promotional financing to consumers for elective healthcare procedures or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.