Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.38.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD opened at $187.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.37. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $85.68 and a 12 month high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $839,593,000 after buying an additional 59,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $673,782,000 after buying an additional 484,987 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $688,129,000 after buying an additional 215,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,380,615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $549,417,000 after acquiring an additional 426,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.