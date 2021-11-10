Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Meridian in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meridian’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of MRBK opened at $32.25 on Monday. Meridian has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $198.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. Meridian had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 21.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Meridian by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meridian by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Meridian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Meridian by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Meridian’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

