Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

TPVG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $580.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 319.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

