Piper Sandler Weighs in on First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $42.78 on Monday. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.15.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

