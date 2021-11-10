Piper Sandler Weighs in on Planet Fitness, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Planet Fitness in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PLNT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.07.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $94.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.92. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $64.86 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.77 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,288,000 after acquiring an additional 290,419 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,132,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,744,000 after acquiring an additional 44,962 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 51.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,384 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,836,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,294,000 after acquiring an additional 352,497 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,197,000 after acquiring an additional 60,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

