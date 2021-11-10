Pivot Token Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $447,360.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00054861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.27 or 0.00219781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00092200 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pivot Token Coin Profile

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

